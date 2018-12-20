One long-time Smyrna restaurant was dismantled last week while the finishing touches are being made on a new restaurant.

WENDY'S

The Wendy’s restaurant is closed for remodeling at 10 N. Dupont Boulevard on the corner of northbound U.S. Route 13 and East Commerce Street.

Last week, workers detached the sunroom-style curved glass windows on the front of the restaurant, boarded up the windows and filled trash bins with debris.

This week, construction is in full swing inside and outside the building.

No one answered the phone at the restaurant during the construction on Friday, Dec. 14 or this morning, Thursday, Dec. 20, and there was no answering machine.

A Wendy’s corporate customer service representative confirmed Friday that the restaurant is closed temporarily for renovations, with the remodeling scheduled to be finished in early January. The customer service representative declined to give his name.

BURGER KING

The new Burger King restaurant on southbound U.S. Route 13 in front of Tractor Supply, near Hardee’s, will be holding a “soft opening,” in about a week, according to owners Frank and Karen (Pierson) Czerwinski. Karen is from Smyrna and graduated from Smyrna High.

“We’re going to open without fanfare and keep it low key so our folks will have the chance to learn how to use the new equipment without as much pressure,” said Frank. “We’ll hold the grand opening after the New Year.”

The Czerwinskis own Burger Kings in all three counties, including two in Dover, but the Smyrna location will be unique.

“This is the first new ‘Burger King of Tomorrow’ in the country,” said Frank.

Some of the features will include digital menu boards inside and in the drive-thru, free wifi and mobile ordering available for quick pick-up through the mobile Burger King app. Inside, customers will have the choice of ordering at touch-screen kiosks or ordering the traditional way at the counter.

“We have the latest broiler Burger King is using, along with the newest style of fryers and product holding equipment,” said Frank.

The interior will be Burger King’s latest “garden grill” style, with real wood furniture, including bar seating with a solid wood bar top, floor-to-ceiling windows, and different wall textures including real wood, real brick and tile.

“It’s a different décor that what you’d expect at a traditional fast food restaurant,” said Frank.

Along with “The Whopper” and other flame-grilled hamburgers, the restaurant serves freshly-prepared toppings on all its sandwiches, chopped daily from “heads of lettuce, fresh whole onions and fresh whole tomatoes. We’re very proud of that,” Frank said.

The restaurant is hiring about 30 employees.