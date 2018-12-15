VIDEO & STORY -- The show by the rock/pop cover band is part of Smyrna's 250th anniversary celebration, with free refreshments and a presentation of the 250th anniversary Founders' Circle plaque.

The Smyrna 250th Anniversary Committee is sponsoring a free concert featuring the popular rock and pop cover band “Party Fowl” Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., in the John Bassett Moore Intermediate School auditorium just south of Town Hall on South Street.

“Party Fowl” is a high-energy cover band based in the Smyrna-Clayton area. The band consists of six friends and seasoned musicians who decided to put together a party band to play music that people want to hear and can dance to.

See a video of the band with this story.

During the first intermission, free anniversary cake and hot chocolate will be served.

A plaque recognizing members of the 250th Anniversary Founders Circle, whose generous support funded the year-long celebration, will be presented to the Town of Smyrna. The plaque will be on permanent display at Town Hall.

The concert will also be a final opportunity to purchase a piece of history, Smyrna 250th anniversary memorabilia, which make great holiday gifts. Special deals will be offered during the intermissions at the concert.

Visitors are invited to make a day of it by enjoying dinner at nearby restaurants, including Sheridan's Irish Pub, Maverick Texas BBQ, and the Lemon Leaf Cafe, all on West Commerce Street within a block of the festivities.

The Smyrna 250th Committee is associated with the Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation. The committee has met monthly since August 2017 to organize a variety of family-friendly events celebrating the town’s rich history. The committee has raised more than $50,000 to fund many free events and activities.

The events Saturday will be the grand finale for the year-long celebration that commemorates the community and its residents, both past and present.

For more information about the committee and events, visit “Smyrna 250” on Facebook or call (302) 653-6449.