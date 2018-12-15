Tours are available through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24 and 25) on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and free for children under 6.

The Historic Odessa Foundation will be having a Dickens of a Christmas to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol, In Prose, Being a Ghost Story of Christmas,” first published in 1843.

Historic house tours are available through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24 and 25) on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The last tour starts at 3 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and free for children under 6 and foundation members. Discounts are available for groups.

Visitors will be transported into Dickens’ powerful Christmas tale of redemption as the 244-year old Corbit-Sharp House is transformed into the world of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge with vignettes of his counting house, lodgings, Mr. Fezziwig’s ball, the austere house of Tiny Tim, the parlor of Scrooge’s nephew Fred and the cemetery.

All of the Historic Houses of Odessa are open including the Wilson-Warner House with its “Storybook Trees” exhibit.

Candlelight tours will be offered Dec. 13, 18 and 27 at 7 p.m., with curator candlelight tours Dec. 20 at 5 and 7 p.m.

Hearth cooking demonstrations will be given Dec. 15 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, call 378-4119, or see the website www.historicodessa.org.