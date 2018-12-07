Wesley College President and retired Navy Captain Robert E. Clark II will serve as keynote speaker at the dedication of the Pearl Harbor memorial at Smyrna's Lake Como Friday, Dec. 7 at noon.

The dedication is open to the public at the lake on South Main Street in Smyrna near southbound U.S. Route 13.

Clark became the 17th president of Wesley College in July 2015, after 32 years of distinguished service in the United States Navy’s Submarine Force, including service as the 84th Commandant of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he served from April 2010 until May 2013, becoming the longest standing Commandant in the Naval Academy’s history.

During a distinguished Navy career, Clark held command at all levels of the Submarine Force during the Cold War, including Commanding Officer of the USS Connecticut and Commodore of Submarine Squadron Four.

"I've had the privilege of leading and learning from the finest Sailors in the world, and look forward to being with some of them again on this dedication," Clark said.

The memorial is a joint effort of the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motor Cycle Club, the Town of Smyrna, state officials, and local contractors. Ground was broken Aug. 10 for the memorial that will commemorate the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

The project is a collaboration of funding from the state, the motorcycle club, the Delaware State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and the contribution of a 3,000-pound anchor from a 1942 U.S. Navy destroyer.

The anchor is part of the memorial along with a traditional stone marker depicting an image of the attack on "battleship row" in 1941.

The anchor was procured from the Military Sealift Command by Delaware Military Academy co-founder, retired Navy Command Master Chief Charles Baldwin. He is scheduled to participate in the ceremony.

Delaware Military Academy, an accredited Navy Junior ROTC High School founded in 2003, will also provide the color guard for the event.

On the monument, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s words, “A date that will live in infamy,” are inscribed at the top, with VVA’s national logo, “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,” at the bottom.