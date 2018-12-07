Crumbs, stars and family vibes

1. The operatic version of “Hansel and Gretel” offers a tasty holiday treat of ear candy.

Presented by Peabody Opera Theatre, and composed by Engelbert Humperdinck, the production is based on the popular Brothers Grimm fairy tale.

The show follows Hansel and Gretel, a brother and sister, who get lost in a forest. They’re lured into a mysterious candy house, where they must outsmart the evil Gingerbread Witch.

This family production will hit the stage at OperaDelaware Studios, 4 S. Poplar St., Wilmington at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday.

COST $5 children (12 or younger); $10 general admission. INFO operade.org or 442-7807.

2. Kent County Theatre Guild’s “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a celestial adventure that’s on the high seas and on an island.

A young orphan and his crew are shipped off from Victorian England to an island ruled by the evil King Zarboff.



At sea, the boys are discovered by a young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training, who realizes the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin is storing starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” will launch at the Patchwork Playhouse, 140 Roosevelt Ave., Dover at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

COST $10 to $20. INFO kctg.org or 674-3568.

3. The Talbott Brothers’ songs are wrapped in a blanket of warmth you can only get from your family.

Featuring brothers Nick and Tyler Talbott, the duo delivers blood harmonies with storytelling and infectious melodies.

Their latest full-length album, “Gray,” illustrates the band’s tension between conflicting relationships and the various trials of the human condition.

The Talbott Brothers have shared the stage with Johnnyswim and ZZ Ward. They’ve also played more than 500 shows and independently released three albums.

You can catch the duo and their blend of Americana rock at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 10 p.m., Saturday.

COST free. INFO dogfish.com or 226-BREW.



