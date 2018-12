The event is free and open to the public

A Christmas cantata, “Christmas at Calvary,” will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Wyoming.

Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The program is under the direction of Dion LeMon, conductor, and Henry A. Greene, minister of music, and will feature a live orchestra as well as the Drama Ministry.

The public is invited and admission and parking are free.