VIDEO: Wreaths Across America

More than one thousand people turned out Saturday at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, to participate in the annual Wreaths Across America tribute to America’s veterans.

More than 6,700 hand-crafted wreaths were laid at the cemetery, despite cold temperatures and continuing rain.

A convoy of 12 tractor trailers carrying more than 253,000 sponsored wreaths is headed for Arlington Memorial Cemetery, where they will be laid on veterans’ graves there.

In Bear, cars lined the interior roads of the cemetery, and then spilled out onto Chesapeake City road for more than a mile in each direction from the cemetery gate.