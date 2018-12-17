17-year-olds Steven Huey, of Bridgeville and Collin Ritchie, of Lewes

Delaware State Police have arrested two teens in connection with criminal mischief incidents in the Lewes and Milton areas.

Between December 1 and 8, troopers investigated 19 separate incidents that took place in the developments of Henlopen Landing, Edgewater Estates, Sussex West and Seawood Estates. In each place, damage was inflicted upon homes and vehicles by a BB gun. Preliminary damage totals exceeded $10,000.

The police investigation found that a small, black vehicle with tinted windows was involved. Police were also able to determine that a BB gun had been stolen from the Rehoboth Rehoboth on Friday, November 30, and identified 17-year-old Steven Huey, of Bridgeville, as a suspect.

According to Master Corporal Michael Austin, troopers were able to link Huey to the criminal mischief incidents and 17-year-old develop Collin Ritchie, of Lewes, as a second suspect. It was also determined that the suspect vehicle belonged to Ritchie, and a subsequent search of the car located BBs and a cylinder from a revolver-style BB gun.

On Friday, December 14, both Huey and Ritchie were taken into custody without incident and each charged with 19 counts of criminal mischief and 19 counts of third-degree conspiracy. Both were arraigned in Sussex County Family Court and released to their respective guardians, pending a future court appearance.

In addition to the incidents that occurred in state police jurisdiction, Huey and Ritchie were also linked to similar incidents that occurred in Shipbuilders Village. Those incidents are being investigated by the Milton Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Troop 7 at 302-703-3290. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.