Harrington police arrested Marcia Y. Reynolds Monday night.

Harrington police have arrested a Millsboro woman on drug charges after heroin was found in her parked car.

Department spokesman Capt. Earle K. Brode said the case began at about 10:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17 when patrol officers were called to the Royal Farms convenience store on the Milford-Harrington Highway to investigate a call about someone possibly passed out in a vehicle.

Officers found the woman, identified as Marcia Y. Reynolds, 51, of Apple Street, Millsboro, apparently sleeping with her head on the steering wheel.

Police woke her up and while Reynolds was searching her purse for her identification, officers spotted what appeared to be several baggies of heroin out in plain sight.

Reynolds was taken into custody without incident and is charged with possession of a controlled substance in Tier 1 quantity (at least one gram) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was arraigned via video phone with JP Court 2, and released on an unsecured bond.