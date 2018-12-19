... 'tis the season for the elves to come out upon the shelves. Take a photo for our contest. Enter your upload! Click the link below.

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Georgia","serif";}

Is your elf troublesome? Helpful? Send us your photos ::

Upload them here until 5 p.m. Dec. 20::

http://promotions.doverpost.com/Elf-On-The-Shelf-2/

Voting starts 8 a.m. Dec. 21, ends 9 p.m. Dec. 25.

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Georgia","serif";}