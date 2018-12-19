The Lt. Governor’s Challenge is accepting nominations for its Spring 2019 awards through 11:59 p.m. March 15, 2019.

The challenge, which kicked off in October 2018, is an ongoing opportunity for Delawareans to embrace healthier living, inspire their peers to do the same and be recognized for their achievements.

“Poor diet and physical inactivity are two of the most important health issues affecting weight and poor health outcomes in the state of Delaware,” said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. “The Lt. Governor’s Challenge is an opportunity for individuals to change this. Whether you nominate yourself, a group you are involved in or one that you think deserves it, we encourage you to share the story in the hopes of inspiring others to take steps toward healthier living.”

An individual can nominate him or herself, a group or organization with which they are affiliated, or a group or organization with which they’re not involved but that they believe exemplifies the promotion and practice of healthier living. All nominations must be submitted online using this form. No mail-in nominations will be accepted.

Before starting the nomination process, it’s important to identify the area of focus for the initiative — emotional well-being, healthy living, chronic disease management and prevention or mother-and-child health — and the community category — individual, workplace, school or community or town, city or neighborhood with a shared interest — that is most deserving of the Lt. Governor’s Challenge nomination. These two factors will determine a nominee’s profile and ensure that the selection committee considers the nominee in the best possible context for recognition. Nominations will include short-form narratives — no more than 300 words for each question — that explain why the nominee exemplifies the mission of the Lt. Governor’s Challenge.

Today’s Lt. Governor's Challenge has its roots in the vision of former Lt. Gov. John Carney, who is now governor. Inspired by Carney’s mission to address physical activity and fitness levels of youth and adults, as well as her own dedication to improving the quality of life for all Delawareans, Hall-Long aims to reinvigorate the challenge in order to elevate the well-being, productivity, and prosperity of our state.

Through their efforts, the lieutenant governor’s office discovered that many people, in various communities statewide, were making efforts to live better and, in doing so, were influencing change in others. The lieutenant governor established this event to shed light on this effort. These initiatives further promote policy, system and environmental change strategies and thereby mobilize even more residents to join the journey to a healthier Delaware.

For more, visit ltgovernorschallenge.org.