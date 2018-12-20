The Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N., Dover, will host “The du Pont Family: A Brief Introduction” at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5.

The du Pont family has been tied to Delaware history from 1802 to the present. Presenter Lucas R. Clawson will cover who they are, how they came to Delaware, how they ended up running a chemical company and their place in Delaware history.

Clawson is a historian/reference archivist with Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington. He helps provide access to the Du Pont Co.’s historical records while also researching and writing about the Company’s history, particularly during the Civil War era.

The program is free to the public and will last about one hour. No reservations are required. For more, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@state.de.us.