Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting honored four Smyrna School District schools among 16 in the state named “Recognition Schools” for students’ academic achievement Dec. 10 at a ceremony hosted by Clayton Intermediate School.

The Recognition School awards were created by legislation passed by the Delaware General Assembly in 2009. The schools were selected because students showed exceptional performance on state tests or made remarkable progress in closing the achievement gaps between student groups, including those from low-income families, racial minority groups and students with disabilities.

From the Smyrna School District, Clayton Intermediate School, Clayton Elementary School and Sunnyside Elementary were each named a 2018 Recognition School and will receive an $8,000 award. Funding for the awards comes from the state's school improvement funds.

North Smyrna Elementary was named a School of Continued Excellence because it earned Recognition School honors last year and had outstanding performance again this year; however, it is not eligible for a financial award again until 2019.