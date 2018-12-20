Kent County Levy Court, administration offices and departments will operate under a modified schedule during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Kent County Administration Offices and Levy Court will be closed Dec. 24-26; Kent County Parks will remain open from dusk to dawn.

Kent County Parks and Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 24-25; office closed Dec. 26, drop-in from 6:10 to 8:10 p.m.; New Year’s Celebration will be from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 29; the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 31; and closed Jan. 1.

Essential facilities and offices will remain open during the holidays in case of emergency.