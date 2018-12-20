The Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred around 10:55 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 20, on I-95 southbound in the area of I-295.

According to police reports, the initial investigation has determined that multiple vehicles belonging to a work crew conducting a demolition project were parked on the right shoulder of southbound I-95, north of I-295.

This work project did not entail any lane closures however there were warning signs present alerting motorists that the shoulder was closed. police said.

The vehicles involved in the project were an unoccupied Hino 330 crash truck with an impact attenuator which was parked on the right shoulder of southbound I-95, north of I-295. A 2005 Hyundai Tucson, occupied by a 44 year old Whiteford, Md., woman, who was a safety inspector for the project, was parked on the right shoulder, directly in front of the crash truck, police said.

Directly in front of the Hyundai was a 2015 Ford F-750 dump truck, occupied by a 50 year old Macungie, PA man, which had an attached trailer, loaded with an excavator. Also part of the work crew was a 24 year old Folsom, NJ man who was standing on the shoulder behind the trailer.

According to police, a 2008 Nissan X-Terra, operated by a 31 year old Newark man, was traveling I-95 southbound approaching the construction project when for an undetermined reason it drifted off the right side of the roadway, striking the front left side of the crash truck.

The Nissan continued forward with its right side striking the left side of the Hyundai. After impacting the Hyundai, the Nissan continued forward striking the pedestrian worker, knocking him to the ground. After striking the pedestrian the front end of the Nissan struck the rear of the trailer, where it came to a stop.

A 32 year old Newark woman who was an unrestrained front seat passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The operator of the Nissan who was also not properly restrained was transported to the Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Impairment on his behalf is undetermined at this time.

The pedestrian worker was transported to the Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Hyundai and the Ford dump truck were not injured.

As a result of the crash only the left lane of I-95 southbound was left open for roughly 25 minutes, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call Cpl. J. Forester of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8485.