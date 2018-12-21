Some fun First State events to dive into this weekend.

1. The new musical “A Sign of the Times” is a friendly reminder that not all heroes wear capes.

The year is 1965. In an era fueled by women’s liberation, the civil rights movement and the Vietnam war, one woman made her own personal march from middle America to the bright lights of New York City.

“A Sign of the Times” will run at Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. COST Tickets start at $25. INFO delawaretheatre.org or 594-1100.

2. Yes, the holidays are upon us. But it’s not too late for your kids to decorate their own Christmas gift bags.

Supplies will be provided for one gift bag per person. Registration is required.

Youngsters can show off their artsy holiday skills in multi-purpose rooms A and B at Dover Public Library, 35 E. Loockerman St., Dover from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO dover.lib.de.us or 736-7030.

3. After finishing some last-minute shopping this weekend, you can relax with some tunes from the Native Tongue.

The band is quickly gaining momentum, and their grooving music will certainly get you in the mood to shake off any stress.

You can catch the band at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 10 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO dogfish.com or 226-BREW.