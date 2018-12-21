Municipal election is Tuesday, April 16.

Dover city clerk Traci McDowell on Thursday announced elections for mayor and four city council seats will be held Tuesday, April 16.

City residents wishing to run for election to the mayor’s office must submit completed election petitions no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, she said.

City council candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

Municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years on the third Tuesday in April, with half of the council districts up for a vote each time. Similarly, elections for mayor are held odd-numbered years, with the post of council representative-at-large being held the years when the mayor’s office is not in contention.

In addition to Mayor Robin Christiansen, council seats currently held by the following individuals will be up for election:

First District -- Councilman Matthew J. Lindell

Second District -- Vacant

Third District -- Councilman Scott W. Cole

Fourth District -- Councilman Roy Sudler Jr.

The Second District seat was formerly held by Brian E. Lewis, who resigned the post after his election as Kent County sheriff.

Persons elected to council and the mayor’s office will be sworn in during the Monday, May 13 meeting.