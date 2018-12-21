James N. McNeil allegedly pulled a handgun on a 13-year-old student

Harrington police are reporting the arrest of a Delaware Department of Correction officer in relation to a terroristic threatening complaint.

Department spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said officers were sent Wednesday, Dec. 5 to the W. T. Chipman Middle School to investigate the matter.

There, a 13-year-old student told police that he and the school’s wrestling coach, identified as James N. McNeil, 36, of Frederica, had gotten into an argument in a school restroom.

During that altercation, McNeil allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the student, and later allegedly shoved him against the wall and tried to choke him.

Harrington officers conducted a joint investigation with the state attorney general’s office, after which warrants for McNeil’s arrest.

McNeil surrendered to Harrington police Thursday, Dec. 20.

He is charged with aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed deadly weapon (firearm) and third-degree assault.

McNeil later was released on an $11,000 unsecured bond.