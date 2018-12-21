The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Fish & Wildlife is promoting the January opening of additional Delaware deer hunting seasons, which extend opportunities for hunters to harvest deer during the 2018-19 hunting season.

Deer hunting seasons open in January:

— Handgun deer: Jan. 5-12, except for Jan. 6. Straight-walled, pistol-caliber rifles are allowed in January only during the handgun and shotgun deer seasons.

— Shotgun deer: Jan. 19–27, including Jan. 20 and 27. Straight-walled, pistol-caliber rifles are allowed in January only during the handgun and shotgun deer seasons.

— Muzzleloader deer: Jan. 28-Feb. 3, including Feb. 3.

Archery and crossbow deer seasons will remain open through Jan. 31, including Sundays, but hunters can hunt with archery equipment and crossbows Feb. 1-3 during the January muzzleloader season.

A Delaware hunting license or license exempt number is required to hunt. More information on hunting license requirements is available at bit.ly/20myTRi. To register for a LEN number, hunters can visit egov.delaware.gov/htr or call 855-335-4868.