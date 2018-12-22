Three Sussex men arrested

Delaware State have arrested multiple suspects in connection with a drug investigation in Millsboro.

On Thursday, December 20, members of the Sussex Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force concluded a two-month investigation into the sale of illegal drugs at a residence in the 28000 block of Mount Joy Road. A search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Special Operations Response Team, and police seized 519 bags (3.633 grams) of heroin, 22.27 grams of marijuana, two rifles, a handgun, a stolen moped and over $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Three people were arrested without incident. Clarence Mobley, 29, of Millsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution $10,000 secured bond.

Daquon Johnson, 23, also of Millsboro, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,000 secured bond.

Jerrontae Holden, 24, of Delmar, was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited and possession of drug paraphernalia and also had a capias for violation of probation. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $9,000 cash-only bond.