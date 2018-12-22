Delaware State Police say no "physical evidence" of shooting

The Delaware State Police remained at Christiana Mall late Friday night after a reported shooting, although they found no evidence that any shots were fired.

Police originally reported shots fired at the mall around 8:47 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, near the Macy's section.

Wilmington resident Susan Bodan was shopping in JC Penny when they were alerted by a cashier of the report. Shoppers were initially asked to shelter in place.

She said they later asked shoppers to move to the second floor of the store, and into backrooms, where they waited for roughly an hour before being allowed to return to their cars.

Bodan said she was not frightened during the lockdown.

"Common sense kicked in," she said. "[It's] probably not a crazy large volume shooter. Either shopping rage or a personal thing - I knew under those circumstances I wasn’t much of a target."

She also commended JC Penny staff for their actions during the crisis.

"They shared their holiday party food and drinks and were very helpful," she said.

Reports were conflicting on social media regarding the nature of the incident, and at a news conference Friday evening, police said there was no physical evidence of a shooting.

Police have established a reunification location set-up in the Costco parking lot located at 900 Center Blvd., Newark.

The ramps leading to Costco have been re-opened to allow those access to the reunification area.

The Christiana Mall remained closed Friday night.

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes of travel.

The incident continues to remain under investigation with further details being released as they become available, police said.