Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester issued a statement Dec. 22 on the government shutdown.

“For the second time in less than a year, the president and congressional Republicans failed to reach a spending deal and fulfill the basic duty of funding the federal government,” said Blunt Rochester. “A shutdown jeopardizes our economic future, undermines our national security efforts and fails to provide government agencies and businesses alike with the certainty to make financial decisions for the coming year. As lawmakers, it is our fundamental responsibility to come together and craft reasonable spending measures that fund our government’s essential services and secure our borders with proven methods, instead of setting aside money for an expensive and ineffective border wall. I call on my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to finalize a long-term spending deal and quickly end this deadlock before the holidays.”