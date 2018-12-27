The Downtown Dover Partnership has announced major changes to area parking.

The Downton Dover Partnership will be implementing new parking changes for 2019, Executive Director Tina Bradbury announced Thursday.

The changes will take place starting Jan. 2, although there will be a grace period running until Jan. 18. During this time, violators will be given non-punitive reminders about the new arrangements. Beginning Jan. 21, the new parking rules will be enforced with citations.

- As of Jan. 2, the Loockerman Way lot behind the Santa House will be a metered only lot. It will be free until Jan. 20, but metering will go into effect Jan. 21.

- The Bradford/Minor lot will be permit-parking only and drivers must have a blue parking pass to use the lot, Bradbury said. There no longer will be metered parking, free two-hour parking or 15-minute parking in this lot.

- The Governors Avenue lot is parking by permit and drivers must have a yellow parking pass. There also is free two-hour parking in this lot.

- On-street parking will currently remain free two-hour parking only and must only be used for customer parking at local stores.

- The North Street lot no longer is managed by the Downtown Dover Partnership and thus there is no public parking allowed.

Bradbury noted additional changes:

- New lighting has been installed in the Bradford/Minor and Loockerman Way lots. The DDP is in the process of installing new lighting in the Governors Avenue lot.

- All parking lots and on-street parking is free weekdays between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., and all day and night on weekends.

- Handicap parking in all lots is free and open only to appropriate handicap tag holders.

Drivers who feel unsafe, see something unusual or need an escort in the evening hours, can contact the Dover Police Department’s non-emergency number at 302-736-7111.

Parking passes may be purchased at City Hall at 15 Loockerman Plaza. Parking meters accept credit cards, dollar bills, and change.

For additional questions or to address any issues to the DDP, call 302-678-2940.