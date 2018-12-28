Can you help police determine suspect's identity?

Troopers with the Delaware State Police recently have taken several complaints where vehicle windows have been smashed and items taken from inside.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incidents began in early November as troopers began receiving reports of vehicle someone smashing out vehicle windows. Five similar incidents occurred at the Delaware TURF, the Bridge radio station, Wild Quail, Browns Branch county park and the Calvary Church in Dover.

Jaffe said the incidents appear to be connected as several witnesses and surveillance cameras have shown a white Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300 driving away after each incident.

Additional evidence was found after a credit card taken Nov. 9 from a vehicle at Browns Branch was used at the Milford Wal-Mart shortly afterward.

The Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is asking the public’s help find the suspect.

Anyone with information about these cases or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact the CIU, Det. Nash at 302-698-8444 or Det. Baker at 302-698-8435.

Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.