Second District resident Albert W. “Bill” Holmes Jr. has successfully filed a petition for election to Dover city council.

Holmes is the first candidate to file for the open seat, which was vacated by the resignation of Brian Lewis.

He joins Scott W. Cole, who filed for re-election to his Third District seat.

Holmes currently is president of Holmes Insurance

As of Jan. 1, no one has filed for election to the First and Fourth Districts, currently held by Matthew Lindell and David Anderson, respectively. Similarly, there are as yet no candidates for the mayor’s office, currently held by Robin Christiansen.

City residents wishing to run for election to the mayor’s office must submit completed election petitions no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

City council candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

Municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years on the third Tuesday in April, with half of the council districts up for a vote each time. Similarly, elections for mayor are held odd-numbered years, with the post of council representative-at-large being held the years when the mayor’s office is not in contention.

Dover’s municipal election will be held Tuesday, April 16.

Persons elected to council and the mayor’s office will be sworn in during the Monday, May 13 meeting.