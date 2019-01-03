Dover police have arrested a local man after the death an infant he was watching.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as 29-year-old Edjuan Robert Blackshear.

The case began at about 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, when police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Woodcrest Drive to investigate a call about a 1-year-old child who was not breathing.

The boy, who Hoffman identified as Miles Duncan, was taken to the Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent Campus in Dover and later taken to the A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital.

The child was suffering from multiple injuries to the head and torso as well as internal injuries, Hoffman said.

About 12 hours after the initial incident, at 12:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, the boy died of his injuries, Hoffman added.

Based on the initial investigation, Blackshear is charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $101,000 cash bond.

However, Dover detectives are continuing their investigation and working with the state attorney general’s office.

Additional charges are expected and more information will be released at a later time, Hoffman said.