First District city council member Matthew J. Lindell has successfully filed a petition for re-election to Dover city council.

Lindell was first elected to council in May 2017.

He joins incumbent Scott W. Cole who has filed for the Third District, and Albert W. “Bill” Holmes Jr., who is seeking the vacant Second District seat.

As of Jan. 3, no one has filed for election to the Fourth District chair currently held by and David Anderson. Similarly, there are as yet no candidates for the mayor’s office, currently held by Robin Christiansen.

City residents wishing to run for election to the mayor’s office must submit completed election petitions no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

City council candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

Municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years on the third Tuesday in April, with half of the council districts up for a vote each time. Similarly, elections for mayor are held odd-numbered years, with the post of council representative-at-large being held the years when the mayor’s office is not in contention.

Dover’s municipal election will be held Tuesday, April 16.

Persons elected to council and the mayor’s office will be sworn in during the Monday, May 13 meeting.

For more information on the city’s election process, visit https://tinyurl.com/Dover-2019-elections.