At least two shots were fired during the incident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion in which shots were fired early Tuesday.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred at about 12:46 a.m. Jan. 2 when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Gelden Road, Felton.

Troopers made contact with three men and a woman who said between four and six men forced their way into the home by kicking in a door. At least three were armed, according to the victims, she said.

One of the suspects fired a shot at the door as one of the men was trying to barricade himself in a bedroom. However, all of the suspects ran away when told police had been contacted, Jaffe said.

As they left, however, one of them fired another shot while outside.

There were no reports of injuries and nothing was taken, Jaffe said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact, Troop 3’s Criminal Investigative Unit, Det. Weinstein at 302-698-8443.

Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.