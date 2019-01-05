The robbery took place at the Food Lion supermarket, Dover.

Dover police have arrested a local woman after she allegedly grabbed another woman’s purse from a shopping cart.

Rhonda Martin, 49, then led police on a more than six-mile chase before she was captured.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident started at 2:04 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 when officers were called to the Food Lion store at 1030 Forrest Avenue to investigate a report of a strong-arm robbery.

The victim, a 57-year-old woman, told officers her purse had been stolen, and that she had pursued the supposed thief, later identified as Martin, outside the store where a struggled took place in the parking lot.

Martin allegedly hit the woman several times before driving off in a white Ford Explorer. Police tracked the vehicle down the POW/MIA Parkway toward Rodney Village; a short time later they tried to stop her, but she fled down South State Street, onto Route 10 to North Bay Road, and into the King’s Cliffe Mobile Home Park.

Martin finally stopped, Hoffman said and was taken into custody without a further struggle.

She is charged with second-degree robbery as well as a number of traffic charges, Hoffman said.

Martin is being held in the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, New Castle.