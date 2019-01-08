Miss Delaware Joanna Wicks drew the winning tickets for the 2017 Milford Lions Club Car Raffle, held Dec. 26 at the Dover Mall, announcing that Juanita Roberts, of Lincoln, was the first-prize winner of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4X4 or $18,000.

Four second-prize winners — M.F. Widner, Paul Caruso, Denise Hull and Deb Gortrell — were awarded $500 cash prizes.

The Milford Lions Club thanked I. G. Burton for its support of the club’s advertising and ticket printing and thanked businesses including Grotto Pizza, Redner’s Markets, Kent Pharmacy and Ace Hardware that allow the club to sell tickets on their premises. The club also thanked the other Lions Clubs in MD-22 for participating in sales of the tickets throughout the year and the Delmarva community for their continued support of club projects.

Proceeds are put directly back into the community, through eye exams and glasses, early childhood vision screenings, scholarships, civic improvements, scholarships and other community projects.

For more, visit milfordlions22d.com.