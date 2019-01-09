The Kent Master Gardeners will award $1,000 scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year.

Students must have been a Kent County resident for at least two years prior to the application date and must be enrolled in, or have been accepted by, an accredited college or university to study plant and soil science or a horticulture-related field.

The Master Gardeners raise the money for the scholarships at their annual plant sale, which is held annually on the last Saturday in April at the Delaware State University greenhouse.

To be eligible for the scholarships, the student must have a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and include a short essay of his or her education goals. Two letters of reference or recommendation from a non-relative must also be included. One academic reference is preferred.

The applications will be judged on the GPA, the appropriateness of the field of study, leadership activities and community involvement. A personal interview may be requested at the discretion of the Scholarship Committee. The scholarship is paid directly to the college or university.

Applications have been sent to area high schools, private schools, charter schools and area colleges along with the Future Farmers of America.

Applications must be postmarked by April 26.

For more, visit the University of Delaware Kent County Cooperative Extension Office, 69 Transportation Circle, Dover, or call 730-4000.