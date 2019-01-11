Delaware’s Shellfish Advisory Council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Auditorium, 89 Kings Highway, Dover.

The council will discuss possible reorganization, update on derelict crab pot removal study, oyster stock status, 2019 oyster quota, 2018 juvenile blue crab index and 2019 blue crab outlook.

For more, including the meeting agenda, visit publicmeetings.delaware.gov/Meeting/61734.

For more on Delaware’s fisheries, call 739-9914.