VIDEO: Come and take a little trip around Kent County to see our first snowfall of 2019

The National Weather Service is predicting up to five inches of snow in the Dover area today, Sunday, Jan. 13.

Plows from Dover and DelDOT were making the rounds through the streets of the city and county this morning.

The National Weather Service forecast is for snow, possibly mixed with sleet, with a high temperature near 34. A northeast wind of 13 to 16 mph will make conditions even more frigid.

The total daytime snow and sleet accumulation prediction is three to five inches.

Tonight, the National Weather Service is calling for a 70 percent chance of snow, but with additional accumulation of less than one inch. The low temperature will be about 25 degrees.

Monday's forecast is for partly sunny skies with a high near 36 and a north wind of six to 10 mph.

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS WITH READERS OF THE DOVER POST

Share your photos with Post readers by emailing your favorite photo to jeff.brown@doverpost.com for inclusion in a gallery on our website.