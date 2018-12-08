VIDEO, PHOTOS & STORY -- Sussex Central led 20-5 in the first quarter, but Smyrna closed the gap to five at the half. Then the Golden Knights outscored the Eagles 20-6 in the third quarter and cruised to the win Friday.

The Sussex Central High School girls basketball team improved to 3-0 Friday night with a 65-49 victory at Smyrna High School.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 20-5 first-quarter lead, but the Eagles clawed back to close the gap to 28-23 at halftime.

Then Sussex Central outscored Smyrna 20-6 in the third quarter for a 48-29 advantage to pull away.

Raeonna Stratton led the Golden Knights with 15 points, while Azayah Garrison scored 14. Tameeyah Bowden and Ambria Stratton each scored 12. Brenya Reid netted 10, and Andriah Snipes added 2.

For the Eagles, Jayla Smith led the way with 19 points, and Marqueisha Bennett scored 13. Marie Youngcourt poured in 10. Jennifer Sloven scored 3. Tamani Brooks and Aaliyah Ingram added 2 apiece.

Smyrna fell to 0-3 this season.

At the line, Sussex Central made 8 of 13 free throws while Smyrna went 17 for 33.

The Golden Knights hit three 3-pointers and Smyrna made two.

NEXT GAMES

Sussex Central -- Tuesday, Dec. 11, home vs. Dover, 5 p.m.

Smyrna -- Tuesday, Dec. 11 at Sussex Tech, 6:15 p.m.