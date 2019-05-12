REGISTER NOW ($20 for adults. Kids ride free – but no beer for them!) If you've never ridden the Castle Trail – which extends all the way from one side of Delaware to the other (the only state in the U.S. that can claim such a trail!) – the Castle Cruise next Saturday (May 18)…

This easy and relaxed ride " for people of any age and every ability on Delaware's beautiful Castle Trail " starts between 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Saturday. (The beers are at the end!) Register here.

Unlike today, the weather forecast (sunny and in the 70s) for next Saturday's Castle Cruise looks like we are in charge of the weather: it's going to be a lovely day for a slow and relaxed ride.

When you are done riding the trail, come back to Grain H20 (voted Delaware's best new restaurant) – right along the trail! – and relax with us with a couple of Dogfish Head beers.

Unlike today, the weather forecast (sunny and in the 70s) for next Saturday's Castle Cruise looks like we are in charge of the weather: it's going to be a lovely day for a slow and relaxed ride.

The Castle Cruise is one of those not-so-common opportunities to have fun and do good at the exact same time: 100% of proceeds go to support Bike Delaware's mission to advocate for safe, convenient and fun cycling and walking for everyone in Delaware. (Since Bike Delaware is a 501(c)(3) charity, you could even deduct the $20 on your taxes…but $20 might be such a small amount of money to not even be worth the paperwork.)

Join us, won't you?