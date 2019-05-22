Over the past 10 years – and compared to every other state in the United States – Delaware has been extraordinary. Under former Governor Markell and continuing with Governor Carney, state government has made significant investments in infrastructure for people cycling and walking. No city in Delaware has benefited more from these investments than New…

Have you seen Delaware's new and colorful signs that help cyclists get where they want to go in New Castle?

Over the past 10 years – and compared to every other state in the United States – Delaware has been extraordinary. Under former Governor Markell and continuing with Governor Carney, state government has made significant investments in infrastructure for people cycling and walking.

No city in Delaware has benefited more from these investments than New Castle, where last September the Wilmington-New Castle Greenway (aka the “Markell Trail”) – a safe, direct, paved, flat and nearly uninterrupted non-motorized seven-mile travel route between the Wilmington Riverfront and downtown New Castle – opened last September.

Even in New Castle, however, not everyone knows how to access its amazing new trail, which underlined the serious need for appropriate “wayfinding” signage. Bike Delaware worked hard (and for several years!) with DelDOT to secure the needed regulatory approval. Believe it or not, transportation signs are highly regulated by the U.S. Government in Washington DC. And New Castle's color-unique signs to help cyclists get where they want to go are the first of their kind (i.e. at the state level) anywhere in the United States.