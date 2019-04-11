The Middletown site is the newest funeral home and crematory for the 113-year-old family business which also has locations in New Castle, Newark and Delaware City.

Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory opened in Middletown April 2, marking its fourth location in Delaware.

A gathering of dignitaries, community members and staff gathered at the 275 E. Main Street location for the grand opening, nearly two years after its groundbreaking.

The Middletown site is the newest funeral home for the 113-year-old family business which also has locations in New Castle, Newark and Delaware City.

The 8,750 square foot state-of-the-art facility in Middletown includes some never-before-seen features in a local funeral home and crematory:

• A beautiful chapel for seating up to 225,

• A state-of-the-art onsite crematory with a private family chapel,

• At-need and pre-planning arrangement offices,

• A dedicated children’s room,

• A history museum featuring a Civil War-era antique hearse , handmade in 1840s.

What is especially unique is the “Waterfall of Remembrance” feature in the lobby.

“This truly reflects the Spicer-Mullikin philosophy that ‘Our Service Reflects Your Love,’” said Licensed Funeral Director and owner, Matthew C. Smith.

“Middletown is a natural fit to be our newest location,” said Smith. “We have always admired the camaraderie and hometown feel of Middletown.”

“This is especially important because we are a family-owned business and treat those who come through our doors as family,” added Smith, who is also a Middletown resident.

The grand opening was attended by over 60 people and included a blessing by Monsignor Kelly from St Joseph’s. Dignitaries included Middletown Chief of Police Robert Kracyla, as well as representatives from local businesses and Chamber of Commerce members.

“Coming to Middletown is more like ‘coming home’ for Spicer-Mullikin,” Smith said. “More than half of our staff hail from Middletown and have always considered it their home and have been very active in the Middletown-Odessa-Townsend community for years. The Spicer-Mullikin family is looking forward to meeting and caring for families in this community.”

Founded in 1906, Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory brings a tradition of compassion and dignity to all its services – from pre-planning to grief counseling.

Every year since 2015, Spicer-Mullikin has received the prestigious Pursuit of Excellence Award recognizing professionalism and integrity in the funeral home profession, presented by the National Association of Funeral Directors (NFDA). In 2017, Spicer-Mullikin was nominated as the Best of the Best in America by their NFDA peers, and in 2018, named recipients of the inaugural 2018 Richard Myers Pinnacle Award.

To schedule a pre-planning consultation, tour the Middletown location, or transfer a pre-need plan, call (302)378-0300. To learn more about Spicer-Mullikin, visit www.spicermullikin.com or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SpicerMullikin.