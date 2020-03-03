James Elias has been hired as the financial advisor for the new office at 679 S. Carter Road, suite 3.

The financial services firm Edward Jones has opened a second office in Smyrna.

He said he is excited about establishing his business and home in Smyrna.

“The other Edward Jones financial advisors have set an outstanding example for me to follow,” Elias said. “Their dedication to the people who trust Edward Jones has been instrumental in the growth of our firm, and I look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

Elias hosted an open house for the community Friday, Feb. 28 from 3-6 p.m.

For more information, call 302-514-1001, email james.elias@edwardjones.com or see www.edwardjones.com.

The first Edward Jones office in Smyrna is in the Smyrna Mart near Acme.