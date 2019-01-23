The multi-generational choir is open to adults and students in seventh grade and up, with rehearsals Thursday evenings at the Smyrna Opera House

The first rehearsal of the winter/spring season for the Smyrna Singers will be Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., at the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St.

New members are welcome for this multi-generational choir for adults and students in seventh grade and up. Choir experience is appreciated but not required.

The cost for new members is $20 which includes membership in the Smyrna Opera House with discounts on Opera House shows and events.

Members of the Smyrna Singers who joined in fall 2018 don’t need to pay for the winter/spring session.

Rehearsals are Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

The concert will be Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (302) 653-4236 or visit the Opera House box office Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.