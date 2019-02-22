The choir, band and contemporary ensemble performed Thursday at Bennett Chapel in Dover. SEE A VIDEO of the choir's performance of "Over the Rainbow" and more photos in this story.

Wesley College in Dover presented its music department showcase Thursday at Bennett Chapel.

The concert featured the college's choir, band and contemporary ensemble.

Tenor Scott Wyttenbach, a student of Professor Augustine Mercante, opened the concert with "If Someday Comes Ever Again."

The choir, under the direction of James Wilson, performed "Witness," "He Watching Over Israel" and "Over the Rainbow" with soloist Kaliyah Weldin, accompanied by Sherry Roscoe.

Along with Wyttenbach and Weldin, the members of the choir include Asia Harmon, Seth Hauer, Alexus Hebert, Rebecca Herrera, Amara Hill, Khiry Hovington, Callie Keen, Brandon Morgan, Fantyyia Parson and Yadiana Ramos.

The band performed "Allegretto" from Symphony No. 7, "Appalachian Morning" and "Harvest Hymn," under the direction of Tim Plimpton.

Band members include Eli Mayhall, Kyra Herbert, Amelia Martin, Cambria Luschen, Callie Keen, Kaliyah Weldin, Dylan Bottomley, Jaylah Hartsfield, Scott Wyttenbach, Anthony Cinque, Breanna Federico and Brandon Morgan.

The contemporary ensemble, also directed by Plimpton, played "Django," "Bayou Farewell" and "Indiana."

Members of the ensemble include Victor Rosas-Granda, Dylan Bottomley, Becky Herrera, Samuel Mace, Khi Hovington, Ryan Schumacher, Fantyyia Parson and Matt Haverly.