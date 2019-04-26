The original drama "Enemy," written by Smyrna's Jim Hawkins and directed by Smyrna's Pat Musto, will be followed by desserts and a chance to meet the cast.

The Smyrna Opera House is presenting the dessert theater production of the original drama, “Enemy,” April 26-28.

Appearing in the play are Austin Topper, Stephanie Cooper, Terri Anderson, Alisha McCanney, Jordan Roche, Ashley Parks, and Barry Hudson.

The dessert theater includes the show followed by a reception in the Dickinson Room at the Opera House where the audience can meet the cast and enjoy desserts provided by the Opera House Guild.

This will be the premiere performance of the drama “Enemy,” written by Jim Hawkins of Smyrna and directed by Smyrna’s Pat Musto.

In the play, Dr. Cassandra Stockman discovers a possible danger that might destroy the little town of Newbold. But a clash with her powerful sister Julie, the mayor, has folks asking, ‘Who is the real enemy?” The rest of the roles include Greg Thomas, Cassandra’s husband, a fifth grade teacher; Todd, editor of an internet news site; Gary, a union leader; Barbara, a church pastor, and Doreen, a coffee shop owner.

Show dates are Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, stop by the Opera House, 7 W. South St., Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 653-4236 or see the website, smyrnaoperahouse.org.