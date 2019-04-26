The event Saturday, May 4 features a Kentucky Derby watch party, food, silent auction, dancing and more at the Clayton Fire Hall, to benefit the Green Beret Project to help at-risk youth and the club's scholarship fund and community fund.

The 35th annual Holly’s Club Spring Fling benefit is set for Saturday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m., at the Clayton Fire Hall, 300 East St., at Railroad Avenue, Clayton.

The Holly's Club is a nonprofit community service organization which has been helping charities and families in need in the Smyrna-Clayton area and beyond for over 35 years, while also providing scholarships to local high school graduates.

The Spring Fling, the club’s biggest fundraiser, will feature a live band, food, an amazing silent auction, raffle prizes, and much more. As an added bonus, the Kentucky Derby horse race will be live-streamed at the event to go along with this year’s “Kentucky Derby” theme.

Each year, the club selects a Spring Fling beneficiary who will receive the majority of the funds raised at the event. The 2019 beneficiary is the Green Beret Project which helps at-risk youth, engages them in positive activities and develops their leadership potential. The Holly’s Club is partnering with the Green Beret Project in an effort to boost their funds, so they may begin development of their program in Smyrna.

All funds raised support either the beneficiary, the club’s scholarship fund or the club’s community fund. Over the last decade, the club has raised and gifted almost $250,000.

Spring Fling tickets are $50 per person, available online at https://hollyspringfling2019.eventbrite.com.

For more information, call Kathleen Hawkins, (302) 233-1250.