The Smyrna-Clayton Rotary Club is hosting its annual car show with a craft show and flea market Saturday, May 11 at Smyrna High School from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Admission is free to spectators.

Registration for cars in the show is $15, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded including trophies in various divisions and a $50 gift card for “best in show.”

A raffle will be held for a $2,000 minimum prize with a donation of $10 per ticket.

Craft show and flea market spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, see the club’s Facebook page at “Smyrna Clayton Rotary Club.”