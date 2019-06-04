"Smyrna at Night" features a block party atmosphere with more than 20 performers at venues inside and out on South Main Street, West Commerce Street, South Street and Market Street Plaza.

The Smyrna at Night music festival is moving to a Saturday night, after being held on Thursdays for a few years and then Friday last year.

The date for this year’s festival is Saturday, June 8 from 3-10 p.m., at several venues in downtown Smyrna, with free inside and outdoor performances planned. Market Street Plaza and portions of Main, Commerce and South streets will be closed to traffic, creating a block party atmosphere.

This year’s headliner is Robert Randolph & The Family Band, among more than 20 acts performing.

See the schedule at the bottom of this story.

Robert Randolph & The Family Band first gained national attention with the release of their debut album, “Live at the Wetlands” in 2002, according to the group’s Facebook page. While creating three more studio recordings over the next eight years, “Unclassified,” “Colorblind” and “We Walk This Road,” the group toured and played at festivals including Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Randolph has been named to the list of Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” and he’s collaborated with Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews, The Roots and Jack White.

The venues for Smyrna at Night include the Lemon Leaf Café, The Painted Stave, Smyrna Music Garden, Smyrna Opera House and Citizens’ Hose Company (Smyrna Firehouse), with a stage on South Main Street and the main stage on Market Street Plaza near town hall.

A variety of food and drinks will be on sale.

The concert is being organized by the Town of Smyrna in partnership with Gable Music Ventures, and presenting sponsor WSFS Bank.

SCHEDULED PERFORMERS

Main Stage, Market Street Plaza near Town Hall

3-3:45 p.m., Chaplin the Kid

4-4:45 p.m., Stacia Lachole

5-5:45 p.m., Nalani & Sarina

6-6:45 p.m., The Susquehanna Floods

7-8 p.m., Hoochi Coochi

8:30-10 p.m., Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Smyrna Opera House, West South Street

3-4:30 p.m., Country by Night

5-6 p.m., Jason Ager & the Golden Eagles

6:30-7:30 p.m., Bad JuJu

Main Street Stage, South Main Street

3:15-4 p.m., Shane Palko

4:45-5:30 p.m., Edgewater Avenue

6:15-7 p.m., Captain Blue’s Grass Band

Smyrna Music Garden, Commerce and Main streets

4-5:30 p.m., Tyler Greene

6:30-8 p.m., Lights of the North

Inside the Painted Stave, West Commerce Street

4:30-5:30 p.m., Amanda Nolan

6-7:15 p.m., Bethlehem & Sad Patrick

Outside the Painted Stave, West Commerce Street

4:30-5:30 p.m., Evan Fox Band

6:30-7:30 p.m., David Wilson and Bailey Run

Smyrna Firehouse, West Commerce Street

3:30-4:30 p.m., Calla Bere & the Attitude

5:30-6:30 p.m., Gooch & the Motion

7:30-8:30 p.m., Party Fowl

Acoustic Tent outside The Lemon Leaf Café, Main and Commerce streets

4-4:45 p.m., Chloe Rae

5:30-6:15 p.m., Julia Johnson

7-8 p.m., Nic Snow