Loggdawg Entertainment, 94.7 WDSD, and Thousand Acre Farm are presenting the next show in the “Duck Blind Concert Series” Thursday, July 11 at the farm near Middletown, featuring Hayley Orrantia from "The Goldbergs" with opening act Lenny Martelli.

Doors open for the family-friendly event at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Orrantia is a country singer best known for her role as Erica Goldberg on the hit ABC-TV sitcom “The Goldbergs.”

Lenny Martelli is a country singer and songwriter from the Philadelphia area.

Thousand Acre Farm is located at 260 S. Reedy Point Road, a Middletown address, northeast of Middletown and north of Port Penn off of Route 9 near the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.

The concert is indoors, but food trucks will be selling a variety of food and beverages. Alcohol can’t be brought to the show, but it will be on sale at the venue.

Tickets are $24 for general admission and $60 for VIP passes. The VIP private lounge area is located on the third floor loft and overlooks the stage for outstanding views of the stars performing below. It will include a private bar, waitress table service and a surprise signature drink. VIP guests also get reduced beverage pricing, a delicious buffet, comfortable lounge seating and secluded tables for great conversations.

For VIP passes, email ron@loggdawg.net.

For general admission tickets, see the website https://thousand-acre-farm.ticketleap.com/hayley-orrantia/details and receive $5 off at checkout with promo code HAYLEY.