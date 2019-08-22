Lee Alverson stars in “An Intimate Evening with Elton John – A Tribute” Saturday, Aug 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Smyrna Opera House is presenting “An Intimate Evening with Elton John – A Tribute” featuring Lee Alverson Saturday, Aug 24 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Alverson has performed more than 3,000 times as Elton John around the world including in Las Vegas at Treasure Island, the Venetian and Paris casinos. His voice, piano playing and stage antics are classic Elton John, and he showcases decades of his music with exact replicas of his costumes.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $16 for Opera House members, senior citizens 65 and over, and military personnel, and $10 for children 12 and under. For tickets, call 653-4236 or stop by the box office, 7 W. South St., Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or see the website smyrnaoperahouse.org.