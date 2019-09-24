A parade rolls off at 9 a.m., from School Lane at Clayton Elementary and east on Main Street, followed by festivities in an around the firehouse until 2 p.m.

The Railroad Days Festival is chugging into Clayton this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the Clayton Historical Society.

A parade rolls off at 9 a.m., from School Lane at Clayton Elementary and east on Main Street. To register for the parade, email Skip Carrow at skip4515@yahoo.com or call 302-632-2405.

After the parade, events will be held in and around the Clayton Firehouse on Railroad Avenue, including a car show, model railroad displays, vendors, food and games.

For information, see claytonhistoricalsociety.org.