The Auxiliary of VFW Post 8801 at 4941 Wheatleys Pond Road, Smyrna, is hosting a quarter auction tonight, Friday, Oct. 4.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the auction at 6 p.m.

Paddles are $6 for a standard paddle requiring quarters to bid, and $40 for all-in paddles, cash only.

Pizza, hotdogs, snacks and drinks will be on sale. All purchases are cash only.

For more information, call Betty Burris, 302-653-5326.