Everett Theatre is getting ready to freeze over.

Disney’s Frozen Jr., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, is coming to the historic theater Nov. 8, with songs from the 2013 animated film and five originals written for the production.

The show stars Anna Holcroft, 13, and Ninamaria Taylor, 14, as sisters Snow Queen Elsa and Princess Anna.

The story follows Anna, a mountain man and his sidekick reindeer on a journey to find Elsa, who disappears after putting the kingdom of Arendelle under an icy spell.

Holcroft said the 30-member cast has been preparing for almost two months, and they are excited to finally perform. Songs the cast is looking forward to performing are “Love is an Open Door” and “First Time in Forever (Reprise).”

“The cast is such a team, and I am looking forward to having a great show with them,” she said.

Along with performing, Taylor said she is looking forward to meeting all the people.

“I love to see all the kids,” she said. “They light up when they see princesses.”

Although she has been performing for eight years, Taylor is a little nervous going into opening night.

“I try to turn the nerves into excitement,” she said.

Auditions were in September and both were shocked when they got the parts.

“I was ecstatic,” Holcroft said. “I didn’t really think I was going to get the part.”

Taylor was 8 years old when she saw the movie in theaters and she never thought that one day she would get to be Anna.

The musical comes at a perfect time. The movie sequel Frozen 2 is out Nov. 22.

The set will include a castle and the ice-covered kingdom of Arendelle with snow flying through the air, producer Cameron Catalino said.

The run time for the show is one hour with a 15-minute intermission.

Frozen Jr. will run Nov. 8-10 and 15-17. Check everetttheatre.com for ticket prices and times.