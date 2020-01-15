Comedy "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" features nightly shows plus a Saturday matinee

The Smyrna High School Drama Club will present the comedy-musical "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" Thursday, Jan. 16 to Saturday, Jan. 18 in the auditorium, 500 Duck Creek Parkway.

Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Set in London in 1907, the musical tells the story of Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, according to Broadway.com.

Highhurst is controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of Monty begin dying in natural and unnatural ways.

Meanwhile, Monty is trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward —until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith.

Tickets are $5 each, available at the door.

Refreshments and raffle tickets will be on sale.